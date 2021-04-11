ECB Panetta weekend comments - must accept no further delay in lifting inflation
Member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board speaking with Spanish media:
Says the ECB should accept no further delay in lifting inflation back to its target as the current outlook is unsatisfactory and persistent misses risk damaging the economy
Panetta hinting perhaps there is more stimulus to come which should be a negative for the euro, especially given Fed Powell's more upbeat comments over the weekend: Fed's Powell: Economy really seems to be at an inflection point)