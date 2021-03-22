ECB PEPP net purchases +21.05B vs +14.0B prior

Weekly purchase data from the ECB

+14.008B prior

+11.898B two weeks ago

This is the first full week of the ECB's now more-aggressive stance on bond buying. The official target is for a 'significantly higher pace' in bond buys but a leaked report said it would be well above 60B euros per month but less than 100B euros.







Note that this number is net issuance so it can be skewed by redemptions. The data on gross purchases will be out tomorrow.





The ECB has warned against extrapolating weekly data but this is an 84B euro monthly pace, which is about what the market was expecting, though there has been some euro buying on the headlines.

