ECB plans to separate inflation review from other goals like climate - report
ECB sources report from Bloomberg
- The ECB plans to split its strategic review into two parts
- The ECB will approve the final review strategy tomorrow
The review will be formally launch at tomorrow's meeting. The review will be in two parts with the first on price stability and the other on separate goals like financial stability, climate and central bank communication. The aim is to avoid mixing the messages and watering down the inflation mandate.