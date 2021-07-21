ECB policy meeting Thursday 22 July 2021 - no change in settings expected - preview
European Central Bank statement scheduled at 1145 GMT, President Lagarde speaking later at 1230 GMT.
- The meeting is expected to pass by with zero change to any policy settings
- And no new forecasts will be given
- Lagarde's news conference later will be listened to for any clues on how the debate amongst board members played about the new, looser, target for inflation and how it may impact policy ahead.
