ECB postpones conferences, restricts non-essential travel for staff

The ECB undertakes some safety protocols amid the virus outbreak







ForexLive

The next ECB policy meeting will be on 12 March but given recent remarks, don't expect any fireworks. They are likely going to keep heaping the pressure on governments to step up fiscal measures before even considering to act.

All conferences will be postponed, with exception to the monetary policy press conferences next week but other events will be postponed for the time being. Meanwhile, all staff and employees will be restricted from non-essential travel until 20 April.