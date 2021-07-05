ECB President Christine Lagarde will be speaking Monday 5 July 2021 Europe time

President of the European Central Bank Lagarde will take part in a panel discussion as part of an event paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

at 0900 GMT

Lagarde will then give a speech, described at 'short remarks' at ana ward ceremony at the World Jurist Association Ruth Bader Ginsburg Medal of Honor

at 1130 GMT

It would seem unlikely Lagarde will speak on her economic or policy views at these events, but a heads up regardless, just in case.





Coming up at 1700 GMT something that might produce more pertinent headlines, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos will speak at the Banking Sector Industry Meeting of IESE Business School.





