ECB President Lagarde spoke over the weekend - the Bank still has an eye on euro strength

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaking on ECB policy on Sunday.

Speech to the Annual Meeting of the Council of Governors of the Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities.



"Continued expansionary fiscal policies are vital to avoid excessive job shedding and support household incomes until the economic recovery is more robust."

"Keeping job support schemes in place is critical to avoid a sharp increase in unemployment later in the year,"

ECB would "carefully" assess incoming data, including the euro's strengthening, which risked dampening both growth and inflation.

