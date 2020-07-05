ECB President Lagarde spoke on Saturday - expects euro zone faces 2 years of disinflation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the euro zone faces about two years of downward pressure on prices

then a turnaround after that because the coronavirus crisis will accelerate the transformation of the economy

expects greater digitization and automation, shorter supply chains

In the meantime though ECB to keep monetary policy exceptionally loose





"the inflation dynamic will necessarily be impacted, probably with a disinflationary, deflationary aspect at first, and then an inflation dynamic"







Lagarde spoke in a virtual event webinar.



