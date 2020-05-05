ECB remains fully committed to doing everything necessary
ECB responds to German court ruling on QE
- ECB says that it takes note of German court ruling on QE
- ECB to ensure its policy transmitted to all parts of euro zone
- ECB notes at EU court earlier said ECB acting within mandate
- ECB is fully committed to inflation mandate after German ruling
I would not think that is enough assurances for the German courts, but the ball is rolling (and EU courts have said ECB is acting within their mandate).