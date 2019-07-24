ECB report highlights credit standards for loans to firms tightened in Q2

The European Central Bank published to result of the July 2019 euro area bank lending survey.

A key finding was a tightening in EUR-area lending standards for loans to business, with worries over the economic outlook a key driver for the turning of the screws.

Loan demand, the report found, is increasing.

Also, credit standards for consumer credit and other lending to households continued to tighten





This adds to the case for ECB to sginal further easing is likely, or even to take action , at Thursday's meeting. I posted earlier on the non-neglble chance of a dep rate cut on July 25:

The bank lending survey is conducted four times a year





Link for more is here













