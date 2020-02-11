ECB review could be rushed to set an inflation goal by July - report

Bloomberg reports, citing officials familiar with the matter

The report says that ECB president Christine Lagarde has set out a rushed agenda for the central bank's strategic review, one that could see them decide on whether or not to change its inflation goal by the summer.





Adding that the reappraisal will cover eight topics as outlined below:









The governing council members are to attend seminars on the specific issues immediately before the policy meetings in March and April, according to one source.





And that suggestions to change or keep the current inflation goal could be made in June before a decision could be taken up in July.









She had previously said that they will be working to complete the review by the end of this year but I reckon the push to sort out the inflation goal is to give them more flexibility over the next 11-12 months.



