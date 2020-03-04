ECB said to have held a conference call yesterday to assess coronavirus situation

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the situation





The meeting was said to be held after the Fed's rate cut decision and the governing council discussed operational issues and that a monetary policy response was not on the agenda. ForexLive





Yeah, that final line is the more important thing. The ECB is basically waiting on lawmakers to get off their butts to do something but it doesn't look like it is working.





The report says that the ECB held an unscheduled meeting call late yesterday to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the region and global economy.