ECB says European banks not meeting climate risk goals, calls for quicker adaption

ECB says regional banks must accelerate efforts to tackle climate risks

This is based on the ECB's first-ever large scale supervisory assessment on the matter, showing how European banks are adjusting their practices to manage climate and environmental risks, as per what the ECB set out back in November 2020.









"Banks have taken initial steps towards incorporating climate-related risks, but none is close to meeting all supervisory expectations. Only one-third of banks have plans in place that are at least broadly adequate, and half won't have completed implementation of their plans by the end of 2022."





Surprise, surprise. Not.