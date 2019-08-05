ECB says that global trade is likely to remain weak in the coming quarters

ECB comments on trade developments in an economic bulletin





Global trade likely to pick up only gradually in the coming quarters

Will remain weaker than overall economic activity

US-China trade war has sapped confidence and held back investment

Downside risks to the outlook for trade have partially materialised in recent months

The threat of further escalation of trade tensions persists

If anything else, just take note of this being the central bank's current view on trade issues. All this does is reaffirm that they are going to be introducing more stimulus come September and recent events in the past week will do little to change that notion.



