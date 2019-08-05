ECB says that global trade is likely to remain weak in the coming quarters
ECB comments on trade developments in an economic bulletin
- Global trade likely to pick up only gradually in the coming quarters
- Will remain weaker than overall economic activity
- US-China trade war has sapped confidence and held back investment
- Downside risks to the outlook for trade have partially materialised in recent months
- The threat of further escalation of trade tensions persists
If anything else, just take note of this being the central bank's current view on trade issues. All this does is reaffirm that they are going to be introducing more stimulus come September and recent events in the past week will do little to change that notion.