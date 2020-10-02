ECB says it is to hold public consultation, experiment on a digital euro

The ECB says that it is intensifying work on a digital euro

Digital euro would complement cash, not replace it

Eurosystem needs to be ready for possible future decision on digital euro

Governing council has not taken a decision yet on the matter

Digital euro would be an electronic form of central bank money

It will be accessible to all citizens, firms

It looks like the ECB may be at a much more advanced stage on this matter than one would think. That said, it would be interesting to hear more from the central bank's governing council members on this for more of a feel about the situation.





ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta, is also out saying that they will be start experimentation in the next few months and that the ECB should be in a position to issue a digital euro 'should it become necessary'.



