ECB says stands ready to take appropriate and targeted measures as necessary
and commensurate with the underlying risks
- says the coronavirus outbreak is a fast developing situation, which creates risks for the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets
- says the ECB is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of our monetary policy
- says we stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks.