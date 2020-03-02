ECB says stands ready to take appropriate and targeted measures as necessary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

ECB says stands ready to take appropriate and targeted measures as necessary

and commensurate with the underlying risks 

  • says the coronavirus outbreak is a fast developing situation, which creates risks for the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets
  • says the ECB is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of our monetary policy
  • says we stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks.
