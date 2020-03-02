ECB says stands ready to take appropriate and targeted measures as necessary

says the coronavirus outbreak is a fast developing situation, which creates risks for the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets

says the ECB is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of our monetary policy

says we stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks. Talk about late to the party …

