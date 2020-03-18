ECB says that it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments as appropriate

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB comments in a statement, in response to remarks by governing council member Robert Holzmann earlier

In case you missed it, Holzmann earlier commented that the ECB has reached its limits on monetary policy and that fiscal measures needs to be the next course of action.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose