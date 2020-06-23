ECB says to lift ban on dividends, share buybacks for banks as soon as situation becomes clearer

Comments by ECB supervisory chair, Andrea Enria

The worsening of bad loans problems is inevitable

But difficult to say to what extent at this stage

ECB launching vulnerability tests on banks through different crisis scenarios

Back in March, the ECB ordered banks to freeze dividends and share buybacks to try and stop a credit crunch in the region and that is still ongoing for now. But as the market situation starts to stabilise, it looks like we're starting to back to where we were before.





As much as we'd like to believe many institutions will learn from the crisis, greed will eventually outweigh everything unless we see regulatory requirements put into place to try and ensure history won't repeat itself. But hey, we're talking about markets here. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



