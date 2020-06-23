ECB says to lift ban on dividends, share buybacks for banks as soon as situation becomes clearer

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB supervisory chair, Andrea Enria

  • The worsening of bad loans problems is inevitable
  • But difficult to say to what extent at this stage
  • ECB launching vulnerability tests on banks through different crisis scenarios
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Back in March, the ECB ordered banks to freeze dividends and share buybacks to try and stop a credit crunch in the region and that is still ongoing for now. But as the market situation starts to stabilise, it looks like we're starting to back to where we were before.

As much as we'd like to believe many institutions will learn from the crisis, greed will eventually outweigh everything unless we see regulatory requirements put into place to try and ensure history won't repeat itself. But hey, we're talking about markets here. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose