ECB Schnabel: no evidence ECB bond buying delayed economic reforms
ECB Schnabel speaking
You can follow the twitter Q&A HERE
- no evidence ECB bond buying delayed economic reforms
- bond buying currently more effective than negative rates
- lowering interest rates remain an option for future
- Eurosystem holds about 9% of balance sheet in gold
- By focusing on the medium-term, we can adjust the speed of returning to our inflation aim
- ECB to consider pros, cons of price level targeting
- ECB has no intention of abandoning cash
- ECB expects sizable take up of TLTTRO-III next week