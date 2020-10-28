ECB to express Covid worries at meeting; not expecting much impact on EUR - BofA

Bank of American on Thursday's ECB meeting





"The ECB should express its concerns in this week's meeting, in our view. The COVID-19 situation is fragile, and the cold weather season has barely begun. It is unclear if recent restrictions are enough. Eurozone core inflation is likely to weaken further, in our view, from already historic lows. Brexit remains unresolved and the recovery fund could be questioned and delayed. We could do with certainty that more ECB support is coming in December. "Committees being tasked" would be a very clear signal, but maybe that is expecting too much this week," BofA notes

"In this context, we do not expect much from the ECB this week. A signal for PEPP expansion in December should already be mostly priced in, with risks for disappointment. Any indication for open-ended and inflation linked-PEPP would be a market surprise, in our view, but again, the communication for such a move would be important to determine the EUR impact. In any case, we believe that in the short term the EUR depends more on global-COVID-and US-elections-factors, than the ECB. The EUR is not currently overvalued in our view-our EURUSD equilibrium estimate is 1.23-but the recent collapse in Eurozone inflation would justify a weaker EUR, in our view,' BofA adds.





