ECB strategy review may not fix house price inflation dilemma - report

The debate in Europe looks set to continue for many more years









There is a bit of an internal squabble within the ECB on this issue with Lagarde - among others - arguing that house prices should be excluded from inflation data as it may inaccurately reflect how people spend their cash.





Meanwhile, you have the likes of Lane and Weidmann who argue that house prices should have a bigger weight in inflation data instead.





For some context, the common practice is for consumer price inflation (CPI) to exclude house prices because they tend to rise or fall disproportionately based on economic cycles.





As such, they will exaggerate movement in inflation figures and most housing data comes with a bit more time lag - which presents reliability issues since policymakers are basing their decisions off inflation data more often than not.





Anyway, back to the report, the sources say that the issue is currently too complicated to resolve quickly and makes little sense in this phase of the business cycle (they say that we are now in the mature phase of the cycle).





So, instead the ECB may prompt Eurostat to make changes to their inflation reports by citing a dissatisfaction with the current quality of inflation data that is produced.







ForexLive

In any case, don't expect any major changes to euro area inflation data any time soon. I reckon any study or investigation on the matter may take several more years. I wouldn't be holding my breath expecting something to happen any time soon.

According to a Reuters report, the ECB review is unlikely to settle the debate over the treatment of house prices in inflation data and the central bank will instead look to put pressure on Eurostat to come up with a solution for this; citing four sources on the matter.