ECB Study Finds Signs of Eroding Central Bank Independence

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

While we await the next tweet (yeah, you know what I'm talkin' about) a quick read from Bloomberg.

ECB presented research in a working paper that found diminishing levels of central bank independence:
  • looked at 13 monetary authorities
  • found that nearly half experienced a de-facto deterioration of autonomy
  • "... government attacks or interferences largely focusing on pressuring monetary policy to look into growth objectives" 
Here is the link for a little more. And yes, the Fed is on the list of compromised central banks ... (oh, and the ECB is not ...). 

