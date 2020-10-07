ECB Study Finds Signs of Eroding Central Bank Independence

While we await the next tweet (yeah, you know what I'm talkin' about) a quick read from Bloomberg.

ECB presented research in a working paper that found diminishing levels of central bank independence:

looked at 13 monetary authorities

found that nearly half experienced a de-facto deterioration of autonomy

"... government attacks or interferences largely focusing on pressuring monetary policy to look into growth objectives"

Here is the link f or a little more. And yes, the Fed is on the list of compromised central banks ... (oh, and the ECB is not ...).












