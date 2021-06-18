ECB survey shows growth pace peaking in Q3
The first ever survey of monetary analysts from the ECB
The ECB today released its first ever Survey of Monetary Analysts, which is a poll of about two dozen banks that includes a wide variety of questions. One of them was projecting growth and it offers a clear view of a strong bump in Q3 followed by a slow drift back to sub-2% annual increased.
On the inflation side, long run prices run at 1.6% but there's a near-term peak of 1.5% in Q4. Those numbers highlight why the ECB is expected to stay at zero for a long time.