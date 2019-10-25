Economists cut euro area inflation and economic outlook - ECB survey

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB releases the results of its latest survey of professional forecasters

  • 2019 inflation seen at 1.2% (previously 1.3%)
  • 2020 inflation seen at 1.2% (previously 1.4%)
  • 2021 inflation seen at 1.4% (previously 1.5%)
  • 2019 real GDP growth seen at 1.1% (previously 1.2%)
  • 2020 real GDP growth seen at 1.0% (previously 1.3%)
  • 2021 real GDP growth seen at 1.3% (previously 1.4%)
The prior forecast survey can be found here. Cuts across the board in the latest survey and that just reaffirms the deteriorating outlook towards the Eurozone economy.

Of note, long-term core inflation projections got slashed again to 1.6% from 1.7% in the July survey and that is the weakest forecast reading on record in the survey's history.

If anything else, it just reaffirms the negative sentiment that economists/markets are getting about the euro area as we head into 2020.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose