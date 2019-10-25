Economists cut euro area inflation and economic outlook - ECB survey

ECB releases the results of its latest survey of professional forecasters

2019 inflation seen at 1.2% (previously 1.3%)

2020 inflation seen at 1.2% (previously 1.4%)

2021 inflation seen at 1.4% (previously 1.5%)

2019 real GDP growth seen at 1.1% (previously 1.2%)

2020 real GDP growth seen at 1.0% (previously 1.3%)

2021 real GDP growth seen at 1.3% (previously 1.4%) The prior forecast survey can be found here . Cuts across the board in the latest survey and that just reaffirms the deteriorating outlook towards the Eurozone economy.





Of note, long-term core inflation projections got slashed again to 1.6% from 1.7% in the July survey and that is the weakest forecast reading on record in the survey's history.





If anything else, it just reaffirms the negative sentiment that economists/markets are getting about the euro area as we head into 2020.



