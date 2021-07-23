ECB survey shows higher growth, inflation in the next two years

ECB releases the findings of its Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF)

Inflation is seen as hitting 1.9% this year, as compared to 1.6% three months ago and 2022 inflation is seen at 1.5% as compared to 1.3% prior.





Even though the increase in projections reflect a bump, they aren't anywhere suggesting any upside beyond 2% as what the ECB looks to be angling towards in their statement when talking about an inflation overshoot. Just something to take note of.







