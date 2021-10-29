ECB survey shows inflation seen below 2% target in 2022

The findings of the ECB survey of professional forecasters





CPI seen averaging 2.3% this year (previously 1.9%)

CPI seen averaging 1.9% in 2022 (previously 1.5%) The respondents attributed the upward revisions to higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions, citing that recent developments appear to be more intense and expected to be more persistent than previously anticipated.





In the longer-term, defined by the outlook through to 2026, inflation is seen at 1.9%.



