ECB up to bat next, will Christine Lagarde impress?

A couple of previews and thoughts ahead of the ECB decision and Christine Lagarde's first press conference as ECB president

Going into the decision today, don't expect any fireworks from the ECB. Following the September stimulus package announcement, the governing council remains rather divided so any decision on policy tweaks/changes remains some distance away.





As such, expect the messaging/language on inflation to remain the same with likely minor tweaks (possibly to the upside) on their latest staff projections today.





Instead, the key focus will be on Christine Lagarde's press conference. This will be her first meeting as central bank president and all eyes will be on how she handles it and if there is any slip of the tongue - especially in the Q&A session.





In that respect, there are a couple of key areas to watch out for.









I would expect reporters to possibly press her about what changes or tweaks she is planning so let's see if she will offer up anything for markets to scrutinise in the aftermath.





The second will be on monetary policy itself. Will she continue with Draghi's negative interest rates policy? Is she going to relax negative rates a little or perhaps look to deepen them even more moving forward?





I reckon the way she answers the questions on this topic will likely be the focus of markets when all this is said and done.





If anything, I would expect her to put up a more calm facade while taking the questions in her stride - given her experience as IMF president beforehand. That said, this is a different ball game so let's see if she can hit a home run in her first meeting today.



