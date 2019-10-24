ECB will run out of eurozone bonds to buy around end of 2020 - report
Three people familiar cited by WSJ
The ECB will run out of bonds to buy under its new QE program around the end of 2020, according to the WSJ.
Onto ETFs?
The WSJ also reports that Draghi sprung the latest QE program on policymakers only hours before the Sept decision:
According to three people familiar with the situation, Mr. Draghi presented his rate-setting committee with the package only hours before a decision had to be made. "There was no outreach" ahead of that day, said one official....In a rare twist, the ECB's own staff monetary policy committee opposed the move, warning it may not be effective given the huge quantity of debt the ECB has already bought.