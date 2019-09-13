ECB's Coeure: Governments with fiscal space should act
Coeure is repeating the same message as Draghi yesterday
- There is a very strong view in the ECB that fiscal policy must take charge
- Fiscal policy and structural reforms are needed to get full benefits from ECB policy
- Underlying euro area inflation is muted
- Risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside
That's basically pretty much a word-for-word repeat of Draghi's remarks in his press conference yesterday. But once again, adds to more talk about fiscal stimulus on the day.