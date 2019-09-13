ECB's Coeure: Governments with fiscal space should act

Coeure is repeating the same message as Draghi yesterday

There is a very strong view in the ECB that fiscal policy must take charge

Fiscal policy and structural reforms are needed to get full benefits from ECB policy

Underlying euro area inflation is muted

Risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside

That's basically pretty much a word-for-word repeat of Draghi's remarks in his press conference yesterday. But once again, adds to more talk about fiscal stimulus on the day.



