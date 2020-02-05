ECB's de Cos: 2% inflation target would bring 'clarity'

ECB governing council member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, speaks to FT

  • Says that a 'simple point' inflation target is "good for me"
  • People currently have different interpretations of the ECB's inflation target
Just be mindful that de Cos is one of the more dovish members on the board but I reckon his public remarks here won't go down well with Lagarde as they conduct their strategy review. The full interview can be found here (may be gated).

