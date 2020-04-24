ECB's De Cos: A common safe asset would be ideal

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments in Eurofi Magazine

The slow path towards debt mutualization continues in Europe with De Cos call from a mutualization of the single resolution fund (SRF) reinforced by the European Stability Mechanism.

By 2030, we're going to have a full mutualization of European debt, or complete collapse of the euro and the eurozone economy, or both.

I think we're headed into an era of debt monetization and the eurozone needs to either participate or risk being left out.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose