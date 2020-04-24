ECB's De Cos: A common safe asset would be ideal

Comments in Eurofi Magazine

The slow path towards debt mutualization continues in Europe with De Cos call from a mutualization of the single resolution fund (SRF) reinforced by the European Stability Mechanism.





By 2030, we're going to have a full mutualization of European debt, or complete collapse of the euro and the eurozone economy, or both.





I think we're headed into an era of debt monetization and the eurozone needs to either participate or risk being left out.

