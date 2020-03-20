ECB's de Cos: Asset purchase program to be completely flexible
Comments by ECB governing council member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos
- ECB to do 'whatever it takes' to respond to virus impact
- Calls for enhanced cooperation at the European level to mitigate virus impact
- Limits on asset purchases can be relaxed if needed
The ECB is continuing to hammer home the point that their stimulus package this week will pack a big punch and so far the market is respecting that. As for his Draghi comment, doesn't he know that the tagline has changed to 'no limits' instead? ;)