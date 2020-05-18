ECB's de Cos: Coordinated fiscal response is needed

Comments by ECB governing council member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos

The shock from the coronavirus crisis will last longer than initially expected

ECB has to act to avoid fragmentation among Eurozone countries

The European response to the coronavirus crisis has been insufficient

ECB policymakers continue to hammer home the point that they have been left out to dry by political leaders as they still cannot come to a joint action in helping member states to tackle with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.





It is going to be an interesting June for the euro currency as we can expect tensions between the north and south to heat up in the coming weeks, alongside the ECB monetary policy meeting, and also rising risks of a no-deal Brexit materialising.



