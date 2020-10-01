ECB's de Cos: ECB should consider allowing inflation overshoot

Comments by ECB governing council member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos

ECB strategic review is an open process

Rules out lowering future inflation target whatever the review outcome may be

As much as the ECB wants to convince the market that they will follow the Fed, it is but a long shot to imagine inflation overshooting 2% in the euro area.





Over the past two decades, core inflation has only surpassed 2% for a brief period of time and has never been able to consistently keep near there since. So, yeah. Pardon me for my skepticism but the headline sounds more like a joke honestly.







