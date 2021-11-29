ECB's de Cos: Inflation rise can be expected to be transitory

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Pablo Hernandez de Cos

That despite proving to be more persistent than anticipated a few months ago

In the absence of further shocks, inflation should subside in the coming year

Some uncertainties do surround this gradual price normalisation scenario

Risks to growth outlook remain tilted to the downside

ECB aims to avoid premature tightening of policy

ECB unlikely to go with rate hikes next year or even some time thereafter





This is all nothing new from de Cos as it reaffirms the message that the ECB has been repeating for quite some time now. As mentioned before, they aren't really in a position to bargain with the market as they will seek to raise APP purchases next year.