ECB's de Cos: Market expectations do not foresee a rate hike in 2023

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Pablo Hernandez de Cos

2023 rate hike possibility does not match ECB's forward guidance

It is damage limitation for the ECB as they are trying to debunk a report yesterday suggesting that internal projections are showing that rates could rise in two years' time.





Nothing quite like policymakers telling the market what they are and not supposed to price in. That's rich. Pfft. In case you missed the whole fiasco:



