ECB's de Cos: There is a risk that vaccine might not arrive by middle of 2021
At least there is someone that is being realistic
A vaccine being developed will be a great milestone in moving away from the virus crisis, but to expect an immediate change to the global landscape would be naive.
There likely will not be enough vaccines produced for anyone and everyone, and you can expect lawmakers to boast about the breakthrough but caution against its overall effectiveness. Either way, it will still get markets high on optimism if and when it happens.