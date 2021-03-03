ECB's de Guindos: 2021 growth likely close to December projections

Can't discount chance of growth surprise in H2

Second half of the year should be quite strong

2021 inflation will be 'clearly' above last ECB forecast



There have been some considerable growth upgrades in a number of countries but it's not happening in the eurozone. That's not just a function of a slow vaccine rollout either. Canadian forecasts are moving higher even with a slow rollout and lockdowns.





Is there anything more consistently disappointing than eurozone growth?

