ECB's de Guindos: 2021 growth likely close to December projections
Comments from the ECB's de Guindos:
- Can't discount chance of growth surprise in H2
- Second half of the year should be quite strong
- 2021 inflation will be 'clearly' above last ECB forecast
There have been some considerable growth upgrades in a number of countries but it's not happening in the eurozone. That's not just a function of a slow vaccine rollout either. Canadian forecasts are moving higher even with a slow rollout and lockdowns.
Is there anything more consistently disappointing than eurozone growth?