ECB's de Guindos: Bank dividend suspension was temporary, extraordinary
de Guindos says any decision on future bank dividends will depend on economic developments moving forwardThis bolsters the story by the FT earlier here (may be gated), in citing ECB policymaker, Yves Mersch, as to saying that European banks will be allowed to pay dividends again from next year if they can prove that their balance sheets are strong enough.
In any case, it is interesting to note that de Guindos is using past tense here i.e. 'was'. It sort of lays out expectations as to what to expect on this issue.