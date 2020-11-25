ECB's de Guindos: Bank dividend suspension was temporary, extraordinary

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

de Guindos says any decision on future bank dividends will depend on economic developments moving forward

This bolsters the story by the FT earlier here (may be gated), in citing ECB policymaker, Yves Mersch, as to saying that European banks will be allowed to pay dividends again from next year if they can prove that their balance sheets are strong enough.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In any case, it is interesting to note that de Guindos is using past tense here i.e. 'was'. It sort of lays out expectations as to what to expect on this issue.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose