ECB's de Guindos: Central bank outlook doesn't include a scenario of a hard Brexit

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





Says latest development regarding US-China trade is good news

Low profitability among banks in the Eurozone is among main vulnerabilities

He's touching on an array of issues here but isn't really offering much of anything new with his comments. The euro continues to be pressured with EUR/USD down to session lows of 1.1015 currently as the dollar holds firmer on the new day.





There are decent-sized expiries at the 1.1000 handle so be mindful of that as an area of support in the session ahead.



