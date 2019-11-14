ECB's de Guindos: Data not pointing towards recession but growth will be below potential

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





If euro area growth is below potential, need to pay close attention

Should not be complacent about an inflationary shock in the euro area

Monetary policy cannot address all problems in the world economy

ECB still has ammunition but side effects of policy are becoming more evident

Not anything new really from de Guindos here as the ECB continues to point the finger towards governments to do more on the fiscal side of things.





EUR/USD continues to hold within a narrow trading range today, pivoting around the 1.1000 handle as it is doing now.



