ECB's de Guindos: Delta variant hasn't had the expected impact

Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

Expects to see strong growth in Q3

But latest forward-looking indicators show expansion has lost some strength

Cites supply constraints, higher energy costs, bottlenecks affecting manufacturing







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That is something that central banks have continued to underestimate or at least play down in hopes that it will be resolved before they buckle under the pressure of high inflation - which they are still maintaining to be 'transitory'.

In terms of a resurgence in virus cases, the impact has certainly been less profound but the ongoing presence and threat to public health is still having a major impact from an economic perspective via supply chain disruptions.