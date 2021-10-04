ECB's de Guindos: Delta variant hasn't had the expected impact
Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
In terms of a resurgence in virus cases, the impact has certainly been less profound but the ongoing presence and threat to public health is still having a major impact from an economic perspective via supply chain disruptions.
- Expects to see strong growth in Q3
- But latest forward-looking indicators show expansion has lost some strength
- Cites supply constraints, higher energy costs, bottlenecks affecting manufacturing
That is something that central banks have continued to underestimate or at least play down in hopes that it will be resolved before they buckle under the pressure of high inflation - which they are still maintaining to be 'transitory'.