Further comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

PEPP has flexibility with timing, assets

ECB is open to recalibrate all of its instruments

A couple of token remarks by de Guindos. But with regards to PEPP, they have to reach a fresh course of action sooner rather than later. At its current pace, they will meet their target at around October but the program is designed to last until at least the end of the year.