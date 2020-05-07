ECB's de Guindos: ECB stands ready to make further adjustments to current measures

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos, as he presents the 2019 ECB annual report to EU lawmakers





ECB constantly monitoring the situation

ECB policy has provided crucial support to the economy

Inflation will likely fall further in the next few months

PEPP helping to forestall undue tightening of financial conditions

Fiscal actions are the first line of defense

His remarks pretty much shows the central bank's view that they have done their part and now it is over to governments to do theirs, as pointed out by that fiscal action remark.





The full annual report presentation can be found here but is not of much importance since this all pertains to last year and before the coronavirus crisis.



