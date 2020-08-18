ECB's de Guindos: European banks unlikely to fully recover before 2022

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos, remarks

Luis de Guindos
  • European banks not likely to recover from the virus crisis before 2022
  • The recovery of the Eurozone economy will be a vital factor in banks' solvency
He's not really touching on anything important in his lecture today, but the ECB in general doesn't have much to offer as they are in a wait-and-see mode currently. Policymakers are largely looking to assess the pace of the recovery and how sustainable it is before painting their next bias and strategising for next year.

