ECB's de Guindos: European banks unlikely to fully recover before 2022

ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos, remarks





European banks not likely to recover from the virus crisis before 2022

The recovery of the Eurozone economy will be a vital factor in banks' solvency

He's not really touching on anything important in his lecture today, but the ECB in general doesn't have much to offer as they are in a wait-and-see mode currently. Policymakers are largely looking to assess the pace of the recovery and how sustainable it is before painting their next bias and strategising for next year.



