ECB's de Guindos: Factors behind inflation are of transitory nature
Remarks by ECB policymaker, Luis de Guindos
The usual stuff on inflation from de Guindos, as ECB policymakers are still reiterating the same message for quite a number of months now. Come early next year, we'll see if they will be vindicated and if not, expect a barrage of excuses to come about.
- Expects inflation to fall starting next year
- New COVID-19 variant and spread of cases will increase uncertainty
- Any potential withdrawal of support measures will have to be taken carefully