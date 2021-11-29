ECB's de Guindos: Factors behind inflation are of transitory nature

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Luis de Guindos

Expects inflation to fall starting next year

New COVID-19 variant and spread of cases will increase uncertainty

Any potential withdrawal of support measures will have to be taken carefully





The usual stuff on inflation from de Guindos, as ECB policymakers are still reiterating the same message for quite a number of months now. Come early next year, we'll see if they will be vindicated and if not, expect a barrage of excuses to come about.