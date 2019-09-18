ECB's de Guindos: Fiscal and monetary policy should be coordinated

Further comments by de Guindos

Countries with fiscal space must be expansive

I think it's safe to say that the lines are now blurred with the ECB starting to feel more politically motivated to get governments to step up their fiscal game.





For the longest of time, Draghi has stayed away from getting too involved into political matters. But ever since last week, the dam holding back the ECB has basically been broken and we're seeing a flood of comments about the need for fiscal policy now.



