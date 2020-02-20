ECB's de Guindos: Global economic outlook has been showing some signs of improvement recently

Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

Luis de Guindos
  • Eurozone growth supported by underlying strength of domestic activity
  • Bolstered by strong labour markets, favourable financing conditions
  • International trade remains weak
  • Uncertainty surround future trade relationships remain elevated
  • But forward-looking survey indicators show tentative signs of mild improvements
  • Eurozone economy still needs strong support from monetary policy
  • ECB is attentive to possible side effects of current policy measures
The usual stuff as they continue to take the glass half-full approach in light of recent developments with the coronavirus outbreak as well. His full speech can be found here.
