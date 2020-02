ECB's de Guindos: Global economic outlook has been showing some signs of improvement recently

Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





Eurozone growth supported by underlying strength of domestic activity

Bolstered by strong labour markets, favourable financing conditions

International trade remains weak

Uncertainty surround future trade relationships remain elevated

But forward-looking survey indicators show tentative signs of mild improvements

Eurozone economy still needs strong support from monetary policy

ECB is attentive to possible side effects of current policy measures





The usual stuff as they continue to take the glass half-full approach in light of recent developments with the coronavirus outbreak as well. His full speech can be found here