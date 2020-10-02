ECB's de Guindos: Hopes to finish strategy review by the middle of next year

Long way to go before the ECB commits to any firm inflation language

Recently, they have tried to push the 'symmetrical' narrative on their inflation outlook/mandate but then Lagarde tried to make some inroads to 'average' inflation targeting - similar to the Fed - earlier in the week here





As much as the ECB wants to try to build a similar narrative as the Fed, let's be real. It'll be good work if they can help price pressures recover from the lows seen today , but to consistently overshoot 2% for a period of time? That's nothing but a pipe dream.

For some context, the last time core inflation in the euro area held above 2% for a slight period of time was all the way back in 2002-03 and it has never returned since.







