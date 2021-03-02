ECB's de Guindos: If yields rise has negative impact on financing conditions, we are open to recalibrate

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





Our priority is to maintain favourable financing conditions

Recent rise in yields is partly due to higher inflation expectations in the US

We will have to see if the increase in nominal yields will have negative impact on financing conditions

If so, we are open to recalibrate our programme

That includes the PEPP envelope, if necessary

We have the flexibility that is needed in order to react

There are other token remarks in the interview but this is perhaps the more important ones pertaining to the market right now. Again, verbal intervention hasn't quite worked and the ECB is sticking with the PEPP threat for the time being.



